Wales head coach Warren Gatland told ITV Wales reporter Matthew Southcombe how his side are looking to "continue to develop and be more accurate".

"Wales are motivated by getting better from past performances, not proving their underdog status wrong", according to coach Warren Gatland.

He made the comments in a press conference before the team travelled to Dublin to take on Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations clash.

Gatland said the match will provide a "big challenge" - their biggest yet - but it is one they are excited about. They are looking to turn their ailing campaign around and prevent it becoming three defeats from three.

The Wales coach said: "There's a lot of stuff being said about us being underdogs. That's not any motivation for us".

He added: "The motivation for us is the pressure we're putting on ourselves to get better from game one and game two [against Scotland and England respectively]. It's to put a more complete performance on, just continue to develop and be more accurate."

Ireland are looking for their third win from three as they try to maintain their place at the top of the table and continue their chase for a second consecutive Grand Slam.

Praising Ireland, who currently sit second in the world rankings, Gatland said: "We know how good a side they [Ireland] are. They're a settled team. They're world-class, and haven't been beaten at home for a long time."

Gatland told the press he could not be happier with the way his players have prepared for the match at the Aviva Stadium.

He said: "I couldn't have asked more from the players this week in terms of the way they've prepared and trained. [Their] attitude has been fantastic and we're pretty excited."

In terms of a game plan on Saturday, the Kiwi said he wants his team to be positive but insisted they need to be "smart" in the way they approach the match.

Talking at the Principality Stadium, Gatland said whilst "just one moment from them can change the game," Wales will not be intimidated and "try to put them under pressure."

He added he wants his side to "unsettle them, not in a negative way, but in a positive way."

There have been glimmers of hope in the championship, but positives look few and far between looking at the table, with the side second from bottom, having registered just three points so far.

They fought their way back into contention on the opening weekend against Scotland but did not quite get over the line, before being denied having led most of the way against England.

The match will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 1:25 pm.

