Eat Them to Defeat Them: Campaign returns to get children eating more vegetables

A campaign aiming to encourage children to consume healthy foods is back for its sixth year.

Current statistics indicate that a third of children consume less than one portion of vegetables daily, with 53% expressing a desire to consume more.

The Eat Them to Defeat Them campaign hopes to make eating vegetables fun, enhance dietary habits, and encourage children to increase their vegetable consumption through enthusiastic munching.

Dubbed 'The Big Chomp', it promotes elevated vegetable intake through a comprehensive school program and a robust advertising initiative.

Some schools are teaching children how to cook with vegetables. Credit: PA Images

The Welsh Government is funding a bilingual school program for all primary schools across Wales, benefiting more than 262,000 children, following a collaborative effort between Veg Power, ITV, Channel 4, and Sky Media.

Speaking to ITV Wales, Nathan Brew, former Welsh international rugby union player and Eat Them to Defeat Them ambassador said: "I think if you look at the stats, around 80 % of children don't eat enough fruit and veg on a daily basis.

"Parents who have opted their children into this kind of campaign have said they've seen a 77% increase in the number of children actually eating fruit and veg on a daily basis".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

He added: "I think this campaign in particular is something that's quite close to my heart. I've got five children myself, so I know how difficult it can be to try to get children to eat fruit and vegetables.

"I think the fact that this campaign has almost turned it into a game and that there are reward charts will surely be something that will help contribute to a more healthy lifestyle moving into adulthood."

Ysgol Santes Tudful, Merthyr Tydfil, are participating this year with students engaging in cooking classes, arts and crafts, and showcasing their 'chomping skills' in front of a green screen.

One student told ITV Wales: "some people aren't eating enough fruit and veg, and I think it's really important as it helps people live healthier and be stronger".

Another added they were "more likely to eat fruit and veg" after participating in the activities.

Dan Parker, the Chief Executive of Veg Power said: “Our evaluation has shown that this campaign is having a much-needed positive impact on children’s diets and we can’t wait for more children and their families to benefit.

"We know that changing behaviour and dietary health in the UK isn’t going to happen overnight, but we are delighted with the inroads our campaign and others working in this space have achieved. As always a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us this year!”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…