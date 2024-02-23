A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a father of 11 from Cardiff.

South Wales Police were called to 64-year-old Ibrahim Yassin’s home in Belmont Walk, Butetown, shortly after 9 am on 18 February.

His family released a statement earlier in the week describing Mr Yassin as a "pillar of the community".

A devoted father, the tribute revealed how he had "courageously navigated losing his wife in 2008, leaving behind their 11 children including newborn twins."

Mujeeb Rahman Hassani, 38, from Butetown, was charged with the murder of Mr Yassin on Wednesday.

He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today (Friday, 23 February) but spoke through a Farsi interpreter only to confirm his name and address.

Mr Hassani will appear in court again on 19 April. A provisional trial date has been set for 29 July.

Yassin’s family say he was a "cherished father" who was "deeply adored by his children".

Their statement said: “He was not only a guiding light in their lives, offering unwavering love, guidance, and support through every triumph and trial they faced together.“

Mr Yassin was known as a generous and compassionate pillar of the community, always ready to lend a hand and spread love wherever he went.

The tribute added: “Even as we mourn his untimely departure, Ibrahim’s legacy of love and selflessness will continue to illuminate the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Though the lives of his children and grandchildren will be permanently changed, their paths forever altered by the profound impact of this loss.”