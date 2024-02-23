North Wales farmer receives death threats amidst on going farmers' protests

A Welsh sheep farmer has been subjected to death threats and verbal abuse due to his active support for ongoing farmer protests in Wales.

In a heartfelt video, Gareth Wyn Jones recounted the distressing moment when he returned home to find a police officer informing him about a death threat directed at him and his family.

This isn't the first instance of threats against the father-of-three, but it has prompted him to reconsider some of his social media posts.

Mr. Wyn Jones has been a vocal advocate for Welsh farmers protesting against proposed reforms by the Welsh Government.

Farmers' unions have raised concerns about the viability of the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) scheduled for implementation next year.

According to the scheme's requirements, farmers must allocate 10% of their land for tree planting and designate another 10% as wildlife habitat to qualify for subsidy payments.

Farmers have been protesting at locations across Wales. Credit: Media Wales

"There has been great support from the farmers, from the police, from the general public," he said in the video posted on X.

"But I came home and had a meeting with a police officer. Slightly bad news again. Another death threat to me and my family. It is the fourth or fifth now."Whatever your political beliefs I don't think it is fair to threaten people and their families with their lives. I will really have to step back a little for the sake of my family, of my wife and my children. This one has been a little bit different. I will still be posting stuff but I will have to rethink some of the stuff. Thank you very much. Diolch."

Former rugby referee and fellow farmer Nigel Owens offered his support, he said: "What on earth is wrong with people. Stay strong my friend and hope you and the family are ok there. Well done for calling out the haters too. Totally unacceptable and hope they are held to account. Best wishes to you and your family."Plaid Cymru politician and MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Mabon ap Gwynfor said: "Disagree with him, agree with him - whichever way do so with civility and never threaten anybody. Same applies to all. We all need to consider our language, how we debate, and the consequences and implications of what we say and do."

