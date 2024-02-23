The Conservative Welsh Secretary will use his conference speech to poke fun at the two men vying to become next First Minister and urge them to “reset Labour’s agenda” in Wales.

When he speaks to his party’s Welsh conference in Llandudno, David TC Davies is expected to brandish two identical letters that he’s sent to the Welsh Labour leadership candidates, to make his point that he thinks they’re “two peas in a pod.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and Education Minister Jeremy Miles are both standing to take over from Mark Drakeford as the leader of Welsh Labour, a position that will almost certainly mean the winner will become the next First Minister.

David TC Davies is the Welsh Secretary, serving in the UK Government under Rishi Sunak. Credit: PA Images

It’s unlikely they’ll pay much attention to the comments of someone who is a political opponent and a frequent critic both of Labour in general and the Labour Welsh Government in particular.

It is, after all, a UK General Election year and it’s no surprise that Mr Davies should make politically-charged points at a party conference.

But in his letter he says that “Economically, reversing the 20mph default speed limits would undo, according to your government’s own analysis, over £4 billion in damages, and unblocking the ban on any new roads being built would provide better infrastructure for businesses to flourish.

“Wales also desperately needs more nurses, teachers and doctors, not more Senedd Members – especially when such a move would cost the taxpayer over £100 million.

“It is crucial that you urgently reset the agenda to get Wales moving.”

Jeremy Miles (left) and Vaughan Gething are competing to replace Mark Drakeford as First Minister. Credit: PA Images

He writes that dealing with “significant devolved issues” such as long hospital waiting lists, low wages and low rankings in the international PISA tables for schools “should be amongst your top priorities as First Minister, as well as ditching the many damaging flagship policies of your predecessor.”

Mr Davies will join other senior Conservatives including the Prime Minister and the Welsh Tory leader at the Welsh Conservative conference which is being held in Llandudno today.

