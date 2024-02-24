Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has revealed her latest scan shows there's "no evidence" of breast cancer.

Dowden, who joined the Strictly team in 2017, revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in May last year.

She described finding a lump in her breast in April, a day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer and husband Ben Jones.

In order to raise awareness about her diagnosis, Amy has documented her experiences with chemotherapy on social media, as well as urging others to check themselves.

Caerphilly-born Amy Dowden has been a Strictly Come Dancing professional since 2017 Credit: PA

The Caerphilly-born dancer announced in June that she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering that she had stage three breast cancer at the age of 32.

Writing on her Instagram page, Dowden said: "NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE! Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!

"I won't be getting the all clear for 5 years especially with a hormone fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought l'd hear at one point.

"So grateful for all the care I received and continue to have.To my husband, family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you!

"I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups.Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I'll be taking the next few months to heal and recover.

"I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!

"Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness and make sure I get as many as I can to #checkthemselves.

"It's time to look ahead after what's been the toughest year, and one I certainly didn't expect! Dance floor I'm coming for you! Welsh love always, Amy x."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...