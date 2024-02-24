Ireland v Wales: Live updates as Warren Gatland's team travel to Dublin

Wales are currently trailing Ireland 17-7 in Dublin.

Jack Crowley got the match going and Ireland enjoyed some early possession inside Wales' half but the hosts fumbled an offload and were then penalised for offside.

But the men in green opened the scoring when Nick Tompkins was penalised for a high tackle just inside his own half. Fly-half Crowley clipped the penalty between the sticks, put his side in the lead after seven minutes.

A clever lineout move then saw hooker Dan Sheehan steamroll Josh Adams on his way up the near touchline and Wales were penalised for offside at the next ruck.

This time they went to the corner and tried to maul their way over. But Wales defended it brilliantly and earned a turnover.

Warren Gatland's side were forced to make more crucial defensive stops throughout the first quarter of the match but barely had a sniff of the ball, with the hosts dictating play.

In the 21st minute, an Irish try that had felt inevitable for some time eventually game. More Welsh indiscipline gave the hosts a five metre lineout and hooker Dan Sheehan was carried over by a well-organised driving maul. Crowley added the extras.

As the game ticked towards the half-hour mark, Ireland were in complete control and referee Andrea Piardi was losing patience with Wales, who were an infringement away from receiving a yellow card.

But when James Lowe crossed for his side's second try of the match, the game was being played almost exclusively in the Welsh 22. The winger strolled over in the corner after Wales ran out of defenders, with Crowley's conversion making it 17-0.

Wales had an attacking opportunity in the Irish 22 before the half was done but did little to stress the hosts, who took their commanding lead into the break.

Gatland's side started the second half well and kicked to the corner after some Irish indiscipline around multiple breakdowns.

The red maul collapsed on its way to the tryline and Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne was sent to the sin bin for bringing it down illegally. Referee Piardi also gave Wales a penalty try.

Wales couldn't add any further scores whilst they had a man advantage, despite spending most of their time in Ireland's half.

Ireland: Ciaran Frawley; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O'Mahony (C), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Reps: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Oli Jager, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Stuart McCloskey.

Wales: Cam Winnett; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Keiron Assiratti; Daf Jenkins (C), Adam Beard; Alex Mann, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Reps: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady.

