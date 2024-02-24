Play Brightcove video

Louise McNally, suicide prevention lead for Network Rail, spoke with ITV Wales.

A new campaign is hoping to save lives by urging more people in Wales to engage in small talk with strangers.

New findings released by Samaritans reveal that almost half of adults in Wales avoid chatting with someone they don’t know to avoid small talk – while 31% are worried they would say the wrong thing if they did.

'Small talk saves lives' empowers the public to trust their instincts and start a conversation if they think someone needs help in railway stations and other public settings.

The campaign reassures the public that a little small talk could help set them on the journey to recovery.

Louise McNally, suicide prevention lead for Network Rail, said: "It's something that's come up in our research, that people are quiet nervous to make small talk anyway outside of a stressful situation such as an intervention.

"But the smallest thing, the simplest of conversations can be enough to break someone's suicidal thoughts and potentially save a life.

"People aren't full of confidence if they're going to approach somebody, particularly if it's someone in distress.

"But a simple conversation like 'where can I get a coffee?' or 'I really like your shoes' can make all the difference."

Samaritans CEO Julie Bentley said, "Every day, there are people across Great Britain who are in distress and need support.

"Our Small Talk Saves Lives campaign empowers people to trust their instincts and have the confidence to act in a way that could save a life.

"To mark the start of the four-week campaign, we are launching our Small Talk Salon at London’s King’s Cross railway station today, seeing our remarkable volunteers raise awareness of the campaign, whilst encouraging commuters to pluck up the courage to use small talk, to support those in need of help."

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “The Small Talk Saves Lives campaign has shown us how we each have the skills to genuinely help someone in distress.

"I am ever so proud of our relationship with Samaritans and British Transport Police and hope this next stage of the campaign continues to help educate and inform people that small talk can be lifesaving.”

British Transport Police assistant chief constable, Paul Furnell said: “We remain committed to protecting vulnerable people across the network.

"Our experience tells us that engaging in conversation at the right time can make all the difference.

"This campaign continues to encourage us all to try a little small talk, but if you don’t feel comfortable or safe to intervene, tell a member of rail staff or a police officer. You can text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 999.”

