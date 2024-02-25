Play Brightcove video

Breard spoke with ITV Wales' sports reporter Matt Southcombe after the match.

Wales lock Adam Beard insists his side are "working hard" to win matches and believes the scoreline in their latest loss was "flattering" to Ireland.

Warren Gatland's men suffered their third defeat in a row in this year's Six Nations as Ireland ran out 31-7 winners.

The only consolation for the men in red came in the form of a penalty try, flanked either side by two scores from the hosts as they earned a bonus point victory.

Speaking to ITV Wales after the match, Beard said: "I hope the public can see, look we are working hard.

"We don't want to rely on being a young squad and a team for the future because we want to win now. That's what international rugby is all about.

Play Brightcove video

Wales head coach Warren Gatland says today's loss to Ireland is a learning experience for his players.

"We are working hard to get those victories and we're not getting them at the minute.

"We were close in the first two [games] and probably that scoreline flatters Ireland a bit because we worked very hard in that game.

Head coach Warren Gatland believes his side's defeat at the hands of Ireland is a learning experience for the young Wales squad.

It was Wales' toughest outing yet as Ireland are in hot pursuit of a grand slam.

But following narrow defeats to both Scotland and England in the opening two games of the competition, only Italy prop up Wales from being at the foot of the Six Nations table.

Gatland said: "For us, it's all about the learnings from this experience. It's all about talking with individual players and seeing how they can be better.

"That's the important part for us, to ensure we keep working hard and keep getting better."

Ireland's Ciaran Frawley scores his side's third try. Credit: PA Images

When asked what his team will be able to take from the loss, Gatland said: "Just about the pace, the intensity, the physicality, the accuracy, the decision-making. Those are the big learnings for them, for a number of players out there."

Dafydd Jenkins, Wales' young captain, agrees.

He said: "I think we can take a huge amount [out of the game]. Obviously, that's where we want to get to as a team.

"Personally, I've seen where I want to get to as a player. I'm sure every player has. We're going to work hard and push on everyday to get to that level until we do."

Play Brightcove video

Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins believes his side can take a lot out the match.

"In terms of messages to the players, try and stay as clean as possible and get out the way of the breakdown, giving our jackals a chance to get over the ball.

"It was frustrating because we were killing ourselves a bit there."

His side gave away more penalties in the first 40 minutes in Dublin than against England and Scotland combined.

The games don't get any easier for Wales as they play host to France on matchday four of the Six Nations.

Kick off at the Principality Stadium on Sunday 10 March is at 3pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...