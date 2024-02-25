Play Brightcove video

Dan Simms spoke about his journey with ITV Wales ahead of setting off.

A man from Caldicot has embarked on a solo walk from his hometown to Amsterdam in an effort to encourage men to speak up about their mental health.

Mr Simms has lost two friends to suicide: Tom, who was his best friend throughout his childhood, and Rory, who was a friend from his local gym.

He sees it as his mission to raise money and awareness for men's mental health, having overcome his own struggles.

Simms wants to raise as much money as possible to help men struggling with their mental health. Credit: Leonie Roberts Photography

He said: "Anyone who knows me knows I always loved to challenge myself and I thought why not challenge myself more than ever and raise money and awareness for such an important cause which is men's mental health.

"I've had two friends sadly take their own life and I've suffered myself with mental health related problems and I've had family members who have suffered as well.

"There's millions of men around the world who are suffering silently so it's my job now to bring awareness to that and to raise money to help as many different people as I possibly can."

Simms set off from Caldicot Castle yesterday morning (February 24) and hopes to reach the Dutch capital in under two weeks.

He was joined by an escort of motorbikes and quadbikes which guided him on the first leg of his journey.

He said: “My aim is to put a smile back on the faces of people who are struggling. I want to help people out and let them know that there’s a different way to battle through the tough times.

Simms was joined by an escort of motorbikes and quadbikes which guided him on the first leg of his journey. Credit: Leonie Roberts Photography

“Too many people have thoughts trapped inside them, and some don’t make it past those thoughts.

“I want to promote men’s mental health: men being strong, but men coming together and talking about issues together, becoming stronger together, and understanding more about each other, together.

“I know that there’s help available. Because I’ve been lucky enough to make it, I want to help as many as I can to find a way through those trapped thoughts. If I can be that beacon of strength, that’s what I’ll do.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...