George Michael honoured with new collectable coin by Royal Mint

George Michael's music legacy is being honoured with the unveiling of a collectable coin by The Royal Mint in Llantrisant.

The new coin will feature iconic imagery and references to Michael's career.

It will form part of The Royal Mint’s Music Legends series, and joins the ranks of other legendary artists such as David Bowie, Elton John, and Queen.

Crafted by artist and sculptor, Sandra Deiana, the coin features George Michael's unmistakable headshot donning his trademark sunglasses.

A special engraving on the coin commemorates a pivotal moment in Michael's solo career - the refrain of his second single "Faith" from his debut solo album.

Colours will play a significant role in the coin's design, with black and red hues representing the performer's aesthetic throughout his career in the music industry.

The creation of this commemorative coin has received official approval from George Michael's estate.

This unveiling comes amid recent celebrations from George Michael fans, as "Last Christmas" by WHAM! reached number one on the UK charts, nearly four decades after its initial release.

Sandra Deiana, who designed the coin, said: “From the beginning of the project, I was clear about certain elements that I wanted to incorporate into the design. I wanted a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression – I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses."

She added: "It’s amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael's song.”

A spokesperson from George Michael Entertainment said: "We are deeply honoured that the Royal Mint is paying tribute to him by creating a series of beautifully crafted coins.

"He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way."

