Rio Dyer said France will pose a similar challenge to the one faced against Ireland.

The winger made the comments following Saturday's defeat in Dublin, saying France play a similar brand of "running rugby" with "flair."

France are up next, coming to Cardiff on Sunday 10 March, with Wales still searching for an allusive first win.

Wales struggled to build any momentum against Ireland, eventually losing 31-7 to the hosts. Credit: PA Images

Looking ahead after the weekend's 31-7 defeat to Ireland, 25-year-old Dyer said: "France have got a lot of players with a lot of flair and kind of have that similarity with the kind of running rugby that Ireland like to play."

He added: "It's just trying to learn from this game [against Ireland] and taking the positives from this game, taking them into that game. You know France are going to try and bring their flare as well."

The game against Ireland was always billed as a tough match and so it proved, with Wales' only points coming courtesy of a penalty try.

Time is running out to avoid getting the wooden spoon - the unwanted reward handed to the team who finish last in the Six Nations.

There are now just two games left in this year's championship - against France and Italy respectively - and Wales remain winless, tied on points for bottom place.

Warren Gatland's team are only ahead of Italy thanks to conceding fewer points.

However, Rio Dyer said the team are not panicked by the situation as he told ITV Wales: "I don't think it's that pressure of running out of time, it's just things come as they come."

Rio Dyer said the "bottom line" was needing to win - something Wales are yet to do in this Six Nations campaign.

The winger, who plays his club rugby for Dragons, acknowledged it has been frustrating though.

He said: "We can take positives from the games but no matter what, we want to win, that's the bottom line. There are positives to games but at the end of the day we still lost and it was still a pretty big scoreline [against Ireland]."

The 25-year-old, who made his international debut in 2022, added: "That's echoed through all the games. Yeah, we've done well and I think the main thing is we do want to win. That's the reason we play rugby, to get those accomplishments and just progress as a group."

France, who lost at home against Ireland, could only manage a draw against Italy on Sunday. Credit: PA Images

France are not unbeatable though, having lost to Ireland themselves and having narrowly avoided defeat against Italy on Sunday. A missed penalty kick with the last play of the game was all that separated Italy from an historic win as they had to settle for a draw.

Kick-off between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium is at 3pm on Sunday 10 March.

