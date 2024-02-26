Play Brightcove video

When Georgina Gilbert and Rebecca Owenshaw-Rowe set out to reach the South Pole four years ago, neither had ever skied before, let alone set foot on the most inhospitable continent on earth.

That’s not to say the pair hadn’t already smashed through boundaries and performed under some of the toughest conditions.

Both are firefighters. Georgina in South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Rebecca in Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

They also have an impressive sporting pedigree. Rebecca represented Wales in rugby union and Great Britain in rowing.

Georgina has climbed the highest summits in Europe and Africa and represented Great Britain in triathlon as a teenager.

Once the pair left Hercules Inlet, they were on their own, unsupported all the way to the Pole.

Putting their physical prowess to good use, the pair took part in a gruelling training regime that included long arduous hikes pulling tyres in Wales, and a trip to Sweden.

Still, nothing could have prepared them for the harsh reality of skiing 1,230 kilometres across Antarctica to reach the bottom of the Earth.

F aced with temperatures of -50C, crippling sastrugi (solid waves of ice formed by high winds), and bouts of physical and mental illness, the pair made it to 90 degrees south on January 12th.

The successful unsupported pole attempt makes the pair the first ever emergency services team and the first ever LGBTQI+ team to achieve the feat.

The reached the Pole in a total time of 52 days, 10 hours and 30 minutes.

Beyond records, however, another ambition is being realised by the two firefighters as they return to their day jobs.

“What we have done is going to take quite a long time to sink in,” Rebecca told ITV Cymru Wales.

“Gender isn’t a barrier for what you want to achieve in life.

“You shouldn’t let anyone tell you that just because you’re a girl that you can’t do something.”

Georgina, who was, at first, unable to get insurance for the expedition due to her age, said: “When we first started this, a woman over the age of 45 couldn’t get insurance for it, but a man could.

“We’re trying to change the narrative of what it means to be a girl.”

Watch Fire and Ice on ITV 1 Cymru Wales and ITVX from 9pm on Monday, 26th February.

