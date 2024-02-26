Play Brightcove video

The minister overseeing the troubled South Wales Fire and Rescue Service says working in partnership with trade unions will be "key" to delivering workplace culture change.

Hannah Blythyn has been speaking before the Equality and Social Justice Committee looking into the governance of the Fire and Rescue Service.

She has today refused to be drawn into the row over the appointment of its interim fire chief Stuart Millington, himself at the centre of bullying allegations. The Fire Brigades Union in South Wales said last week it has "no confidence" in his appointment.

The Welsh Government took over responsibility for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service after a damning report exposed a toxic culture in the service and the departure of its chief Huw Jakeway.

The Deputy Minister for Social Partnership told the committee that she first became aware of the allegations centring around the service following an ITV report, which broke in December 2022 and she "was not aware" of the workplace culture issues before that.

Ms Blythyn said: "As soon as that came forward (ITV report), I met with the chief and the chair of the rescue and fire authority in South Wales".

Earlier this month Hannah Blythyn, announced the appointment of four commissioners to oversee the reform of the service. They included former Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams, and former Chief Constable of North Wales Police, Carl Foulkes.

She told the committee: "The commissioners were chosen on a range of experience, balance of that experience, background and skills and independence.

"We wanted to make sure we had a mixture of both fire and rescue service operational knowledge but also an understanding of the key elements."

When questioned over the appointment of Stuart Millington in particular, the fire chief brought in to head up the service, who is himself at the centre of bullying allegations, Ms Blythyn defended the decision and said: "The commissioners needed to act to seek an interim replacement for an interim chief fire officer. That decision was made and then Welsh Government officials were informed."

ITV Wales revealed earlier this month how Mr Millington who was until recently an Assistant Chief Fire Officer in North Wales, will be taken to an employment tribunal in Mold. He denies the allegations.

Unions were "shocked" to learn of Mr Millington's appointment, with the FBU questioning whether "due diligence" was done. It has called into question whether the process was "open and transparent."

Ms Blythyn was asked if she accepted the concerns of the unions on [the appointment of Mr Millington] and replied: "The decision needed to be taken on an operational basis for an interim chief fire officer for operational needs and I'm sure the chief fire advisor can advise on the rationale behind that.

"It was a decision for our commissioners to take and we are looking to recruit a substantive chief fire officer as soon as possible.

"There are very few organisations that are going to be immune from these challenges, and I think there really is a role for trade union colleagues as part of that too.

"I say this as somebody who's worked in the trade union movement previously, sadly those organisations aren't immune from it either."

The deputy minister revealed that she will meet with trade unions this week. She said: "Clearly, as part of this, the workforce needs to be part of the process to achieve that cultural change too and I've referenced the terms of reference of the commissioners earlier and that does point out the need to do this in social partnership."

She added: "Clearly, there is an endemic societal issue that is particularly affecting male-dominated workplaces.

"I think it's just not something which happens in the fire and rescue authorities, we're tired of talking about it, we have seen it far too many times and sadly many of us have experienced it ourselves."

