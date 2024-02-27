Covid Inquiry arrives in Wales

The UK Covid Inquiry will begin in Wales on Tuesday, February 27.

This will be the first time Welsh Government decisions will be scrutinised in detail.

Baroness Hallett, chair of the Inquiry, will start “substantive public hearings" into decisions made by the Welsh Government and Welsh medical officials during the Covid pandemic from March 2020 onwards.

Held at the Mercure Cardiff North Hotel, the Inquiry will last until 14 March.

It officially began on June 28, 2022 and will aim to conclude public hearings in 2026.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has resisted a Wales-specific Inquiry, claiming a UK wide approach would provide enough scrutiny. Members of Plaid Cymru, as well as the Welsh Conservatives, have criticised this decision.

Plaid Cymru's Health and Social spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “As the UK Covid inquiry makes a pit stop in Wales for a few weeks, we can already see that decisions that were made in Wales will not get addressed to the degree that is needed or expected by the Welsh public.

"There will be so many aspects that will not be covered in terms of Welsh decision making – good and bad."

He added: “It remains to be seen how much depth it will go into, but the chair has already said, quite plainly, that there simply won’t be time to go into the depth that is expected by the Welsh public and our institutions."

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, has also criticised Welsh Labour's decision not to have a Wales-specific Covid inquiry. He said: "The next few weeks will be a reminder to those who lost loved ones of how Labour has robbed them of the answers they deserve.

"While the UK inquiry will doubtless do important work, it cannot give Labour’s decisions the same intricate scrutiny as a Wales-specific inquiry would be able to.

"The Welsh Conservatives believe that people who lost loved ones deserve a Wales-specific inquiry so they can get the answers they deserve, and that Wales deserves."

The Welsh Government came to an agreement with the Conservatives to establish a "Special Purposes" Committee tasked with reviewing the reports from the UK Inquiry, carrying out additional investigations into any perceived gaps. But Plaid Cymru representatives have criticised this move, calling it a "back-room deal".

Senior officials and ministers were questioned rigorously during their appearances at the UK Inquiry in July with former Health Minister Vaughan Gething admitting to not having read preparedness documents.

The following "Core Participants" will be represented in the inquiry:

Welsh Government

Welsh Local Government Association

National Police Chiefs Council

Public Health Wales

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru

Relatives & Residents Association

Children's Commissioner for Wales

Trades Union Congress

Disability Rights UK and Disability Wales

The Inquiry's website refers to a "Core participant" as a person, organisation or institution with a 'specific interest in the work of the Inquiry', who has a formal role defined by legislation. You do not need to be a "Core Participant" to provide evidence to the Inquiry.

Craig Court, solicitor for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru said: "We do feel like our voices are being heard. A lot of the submissions we've made to the chair have influenced the focus on the Welsh matters.

"Whilst the chair herself has recognised it would be impossible to consider all of the issues relevant to Wales, they are considering the issues. Of course that's no replacement for a Wales-specific inquiry where those issues could be looked at in perhaps more granular detail."

Sam Smith-Higgins, a campaigner for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru said: "This isn't our world, I'm completely out of my comfort zone doing this. And it's a huge responsibility.

"For us we're the only ones asking questions in Wales, so it's a massive responsibility. I'm exhausted by it. None of us really want to be doing it, but it's a compelling duty to show that actually things went wrong."

