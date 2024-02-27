First Minister Mark Drakeford has dismissed calls for further investigation into a minister who’s been criticised over £200,000 in donations to his leadership campaign, insisting that there has been no breach of the ministerial code.

Vaughan Gething has defended taking £200,000 in donations from Dauson Environmental Group, whose director was convicted of environmental offences.

David Neal was given a suspended prison sentence in 2013 for illegally dumping waste on a conservation site on the Gwent Levels.

Records published on the Electoral Commission website show that since 1 December, 2023, Mr Gething has received three donations totalling £203,000 including a £100,000 cash donation on 18 December, and another on 11 January, both from Dauson Environmental Group Ltd.

When asked about it during a BBC Wales leadership debate, Mr Gething said: “All donations are checked and then filed properly with the Electoral Commission and indeed declared to the Senedd.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies wrote to the first minister asking him to confirm that there would be an investigation into the economy minister.

During this week’s First Minister’s Questions, Mark Drakeford told Mr Davies that he rejected claims that there hadn’t been an investigation.

“I asked for an investigation and the investigation advised me that there was no breach of the ministerial code. So, there has been an investigation, and the answer was provided to me in unambiguous terms.

“Again, for the record, let me make it absolutely clear to people who know nothing about what has gone on: I have not received a single message from any body about that investigation.

"Nobody has asked me to accelerate it. Nobody has asked me to avoid it. I haven't had a single piece of correspondence."

He added: “I dealt with it as I would have dealt with any other letter that I would have received under the code. If anybody wants any further matters to be investigated.

"They should write to me they should set out to what they think needs to be investigated, and it will be done absolutely by the book.”

The Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth asked the first minister if Mr Gething should return the donation.

Mr Drakeford didn’t answer directly but said that questions of any candidates’ judgement is “a matter for the electorate in the election for a successor as leader of the Welsh Labour Party.

“There are thousands and thousands of people able to take part in that debate. They will have heard the debate they will make their minds up that is the way in which this matter is best resolved.”

