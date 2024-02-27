The former Wales health minister used a disappearing messages on WhatsApp during the Covid-19 pandemic, an inquiry has heard.

Vaughan Gething, who is currently the economy minister and is competing to be the next first minister, used "disappearing messages," it was revealed on Tuesday.

It came as the UK Covid-19 inquiry sat in Cardiff to hear three weeks of evidence on how the Welsh Government handled the health crisis.

Nia Gowman, representative for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru group, said deleting messages was "questionable" Credit: PA Images

A representative for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru group criticised the use of messaging by Mark Drakeford's administration to make decisions.

Nia Gowman also said the material handed to the inquiry was "belated and dubiously limited," and said denials by some in the Welsh Government, including First Minister Mark Drakeford, did "not ring true."

Ms Gowman said: “The limited messages that have been disclosed, clearly show WhatsApp and text messages used to discuss Government business where they shouldn’t have been.

“They show Welsh Government senior special advisers suspiciously and systematically deleting communications."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

She added special advisors had reminded themselves and others to "clear out WhatsApp chats once a week."

Ms Gowman said the messages "show the most senior special adviser for the first minister for Wales and Vaughan Gething, the minister for health, turning on disappearing messages.”

Talking in front of the inquiry, she said deleting messages was "questionable" and went against the words of the first minister's official spokesman, who said staff were "regularly reminded of the need to maintain and retain robust records relating to decisions taken throughout the pandemic”.

Mr Drakeford had to correct the record in the Senedd late last year after initially stating he did not use the messaging platform at all.

Both Mr Gething (left) and Mr Drakeford are due to appear before the inquiry in the coming weeks. Credit: PA Images

Mr Gething and Mr Drakeford are due to appear in front of the inquiry in the coming weeks.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We will not be commenting on matters relating to the inquiry while the hearings are underway.

“Welsh Ministers and Government officials will be giving detailed evidence in the coming weeks.

“We have made it clear that we continue to engage fully with the inquiry to ensure all actions and decisions are fully and properly scrutinised.”

Plaid Cymru, led by Rhun ap Iorwerth, is calling for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry. Credit: Sharp End

In response, Plaid Cymru called for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry.

The party's spokesperson for Health and Social Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “Despite previously reassuring the Senedd that WhatsApp wasn’t used or that they had passed everything to the Inquiry, we're already seeing the Labour Welsh Government's lies being further exposed on the first day of the UK Covid Inquiry."

He added: “It is quite simply alarming that the most Senior Special Advisers to the Labour Welsh Government encouraged each other and others to ‘clear out WhatsApp chat once a week’, and that Vaughan Gething as the Health Minister at the time turned on disappearing messages. It begs the question of what else the Government could be hiding, hoping it will slip through the cracks?"

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…