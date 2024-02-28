Tractors carrying protesting farmers have begun to arrive in Cardiff Bay for a mass demonstration outside the Senedd.

They've been issued with an order under Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to allow the procession to enter the Bay safely via an approved route.

Protestors will then be able to walk to the Senedd area where they will join the protest which has been organised by the National Farmers Union and the Farmers Union of Wales.

Between 10,000 to 20,000 protestors are expected to convene in the capital city, to express their frustrations towards the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

However, there are also concerns about the Welsh Government’s anti-water pollution scheme and that TB in cattle continues to be a big problem in Wales.

The protest is set to begin in Cardiff Bay at 12:30pm ahead of a busy afternoon of agricultural business in the Senedd.

C ardiff and Vale University Health Board have warned patients travelling to hospitals that there could be delays today and have asked them to allow extra time to make it to their appointments.

Those wanting to travel around the city have been warned of possible travel disruption, as well as higher volumes of traffic on the roads.

In a statement, South Wales Police say they are aware of a large-scale planned protest being held in Cardiff Bay and "slow-moving traffic on routes to Cardiff Bay and across the wider South Wales road network" are likely.

They said: "The extent of any delays to other road users is currently unclear, but as a force we are monitoring this situation closely.

"A policing operation will be in effect for the duration of the protest and we will be proactive in minimising disruption to the public wherever possible.

We'll have more updates throughout the day.