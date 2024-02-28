There is not enough "representation of different genres in Welsh language music," according to a local songwriter and vocalist.

Kat Rees, in collaboration with bandleader Loz Collier of The Siglo Section, has recently premiered three original Welsh language big band songs at The Gate in Roath, Cardiff.

The three songs were recorded and performed as part of funding from Tŷ Cerdd.

Tŷ Cerdd distributes lottery funds on behalf of Arts Council of Wales to help organisations develop music-making of all genres in communities around Wales.

According to Kat and The Siglo Section, it will be one of the first Jazz big band songs to ever be created in the Welsh language.

For her, creating this type of music is different to what we usually see in the Welsh music industry.

She explained: “I always go to Welsh gigs, and the genres on the line-up are always things like rock and garage.”

She hopes by creating her own Jazz big band music in the Welsh language, she can show “different genres can exist within that [the Welsh language].”

Loz Collier said: "With this band, it has mainly been instrumental music.

“The Big Band tradition, way back in the 1920s and 1930s, was mostly instrumental dance music.”

Loz and The Siglo Section feel songs like this don't get written anymore, and so wanted to keep the tradition going - but with a spin.

Loz said: “We wanted to come up with some new material, and we’re based in Wales, so what better way to do that than collaborate with a Welsh-language artist.

“We have an opportunity now given that we’re doing something unusual that might be the first of its kind, to start something new and gain more interest in it, so that it’s more represented.”

By having a wider variety of genres in the Welsh music scene in the future, Kat hopes to see a new audience enjoying music in the Welsh language, and hopes they can “see themselves” in the industry.

Kat’s goal is to encourage more people into Welsh music, and to see a new way of enjoying it.

She said: “Jazz is very different to rock."

While Kat enjoys Welsh rock gigs, she says the genre isn’t exactly for the type of person she is.

Kat said: “I want to create a space where people can really enjoy Welsh music, even if they can’t understand what we’re saying.”

Giving advice to anyone thinking about writing music in Welsh, Kat said: “It is scary, but when you start, the Welsh community really comes around you and gives you a hand to bring you up to be able to do it.

“I have felt so much love from the people around me.”

At the moment, Kat is not confident any academic institution in Wales is providing the option for students to learn about music in Welsh.

“There aren’t many Welsh language resources around,” according to Kat, and the Welsh community has supported her by providing resources themselves.

She added: “I think that academic institutions should start to provide resources, and create a space where Welsh-language music can be created.”

