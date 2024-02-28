Rapper Ja Rule has said he has been denied entry into the UK, days before the start of his tour, which was due to being in Cardiff.

The US musician, whose real name Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Sr, was due to start his 'Sunrise' tour at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Friday, before gigs in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, and Liverpool.

But he has now said he will be unable to perform as he is not allowed to enter the country.

Writing on social media, he said: "I'm so devastated. I can't believe the UK won't let me in. I've spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry days before my shows.

"This is not fair to me or my fans, these venues are 85% sold and now I can't come...

"The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records.

"In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison."

The rapper was released from prison in May 2013 after serving two years on gun and tax evasion charges.

Ticket sales for Friday's show, as well as other concerts during the tour, have stopped on Ticketmaster.

Ja Rule was due to be supported on the tour by Mya, Keri Hilson and Lloyd.

