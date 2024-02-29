Play Brightcove video

Our report contains some details which some people might find upsetting.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is a "hostile work environment" which "turns a blind eye to bullying and harassment", according to some staff there.

ITV Wales has spoken to more than thirty whistleblowers, who have raised serious concerns about behaviour.

The service told us they "do not tolerate inappropriate behaviour or language of any kind in our organisation".

However, the people who have emailed, called and sat down with us do not agree.

Since we first revealed allegations about North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, thirty-five people have contacted us with their concerns. Credit: ITV Cymru/Wales

At the start of February, ITV Wales revealed that the interim fire chief brought in to head up the troubled South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is himself at the centre of bullying allegations.

Stuart Millington, who was until recently an assistant chief fire officer in north Wales will be taken to an employment tribunal in Mold. He denies the allegations.

Since then 35 people have contacted our team raising concerns about North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"I'd come home and I'd be crying - I was told I was sh*t at my job"

According to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, Dawn Docx, they "continually strive to achieve the best culture in accordance with our core values".

However, current and former employees say they have seen or experienced serious misconduct whilst at work.

One whistleblower told us they are aware of "sexual harassment and physical assault, misogyny, intimidation, humiliation, belittling others, and there are complaints of racism."

Another member of staff said some colleagues "thrive on bullying and intimidation tactics.

"I have witnessed bullying, I have experienced bullying. I’ve witnessed harassment, I’ve experienced harassment. I find it really difficult to talk about.

"I still love the fire service, it is family but things need to change", they added.

"People get ignored and they hope that the problem will go away"

Many of the whistleblowers we have spoken up to describe how they have raised their concerns, but they are not taken seriously.

One staff member told us: "You expect for them to get dealt with, and you’re promised it will get but it never does. Often the perpetrators get promoted higher and higher so they are away from the person reporting the problem in the first place".

Another whistleblower who contacted ITV Wales said: "It was made quite clear that it wasn’t a good career move to be complaining.

"I felt like I’m not complaining, I’m just reporting what is going on. It is devastating."

Ms Docx, told us: "We would always encourage staff to come forward with any concerns and believe it is paramount that people feel comfortable in doing so. Our priority is to ensure these issues are identified, properly investigated and dealt with fairly."

Whistleblowers have told us they believe the only way to restore public faith in the service is for there to be a Wales wide review. Credit: ITV Cymru/Wales

"If we’ve nothing to hide, why are we not having a cultural review?"

The Welsh Government minister who oversees fire services has resisted calls for Wales-wide review, despite mounting pressure from opposition parties.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has also downplayed calls, saying there "was always going to be some rough weather along the way".

However, whistleblowers we have spoken to think such action is vital. One current staff member said: "We would be queuing up to speak out if the means to do so were safe and supported via a cultural review".

Another said they could not believe a review was being resisted. They said: "If we’ve nothing to hide, why are we not having an all-Wales cultural review? I don’t understand it."

The fire service says it "welcomes reviews into a variety of areas within our fire and rescue service."

In their statement, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service added: "We recognise that no fire and rescue service or indeed any public service can afford to be complacent, and there remains room for improvement for us all.

