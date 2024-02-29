Play Brightcove video

By ITV Wales journalist Caitlin Bryant

With the Brit Awards on the weekend there is a lot of excitement surrounding this year's nominees.

In particular the category for ‘Rising Star’ in which nominees from previous years have gone on to be some of the world’s most successful artists such as Adele, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Dua Lipa.

One of the nominees for the award this year is the up-and-coming singer-songwriter Caity Baser.

Caity has been making a name for herself in the UK music scene with her catchy hooks, and tell all lyrics.

So what is it about this 21 year that is taking the music industry by storm? Last summer I caught up with her in the Welsh capital to find out more.

Like many musicians these days Caity’s life changed overnight from just one video she posted on TikTok…

“It was in 2020. I posted a video of me singing on TikTok, one of my songs I wrote about, like being broke and having nothing and feeling horrendous.

"I really thought nothing of it when I posted it. And then it just kind of blew up and went crazy.”

A huge part of being an artist for Caity is all about her performances for her fans. Credit: Sin Hart

A huge part of being an artist for Caity is all about her performances for her fans.

She spoke about the musicians that have inspired her in not just her music but also her live performances…

“My favourite people in the world are Freddie Mercury and Elton John… Like the movement and the way he (Freddie Mercury) struts. I used to stay up all night sometimes watching him and Elton John and how they perform, and what they do.”

Something Caity has spoken out about, is the inaccessibility of live music to those that can’t afford ticket prices.

After not being able to go and see some of her favourite artists growing up, because of the price of a ticket.

Caity wanted to ensure that her fans wouldn't have the same experience, by putting a price cap on her ticket sales…

“Growing up, going to a festival or a gig was something that I couldn't just do. Then I thought, now that I'm the person on the stage hosting the gig, why should I make the people that got me there, why should I make life more difficult for them!”

Caity has achieved a lot since releasing her first song on TikTok back in 2020, but she told me how the best part about the journey she has been on so far within the music industry is “the growth and the progression"

"T hat's what blows me away.”

2024 is already proving to be a pretty big year for this rising star. From this weekend's Brit Awards to her headline UK tour which kicks off at the end of the month. Caity will be playing her first ever headline gig in Wales at Cardiff University’s Students Union (Great Hall) on Saturday 6th April 2024.

