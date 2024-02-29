Play Brightcove video

With huge pressures across the field in healthcare, Chris Webb and his partner say Medserve is an "invaluable resource"

A Newport man who was treated by a MEDSERVE doctor after suffering seizures says he "saved his life".

Now, there are calls for the charity supporting volunteer medics to get more recognition.

MEDSERVE is staffed by doctors and paramedics who volunteer outside their normal work.

Chris Webb takes medication to control his epilepsy but he still has seizures.

In the early hours of one morning in January this year, he started fitting uncontrollably at home. His partner Rondine phoned for help.

A paramedic arrived but he couldn't stop the seizures.

Rondine said: "He got a call to say that a critical care doctor was coming to the property.

"Dr Monsell walked in and went straight into the bathroom, and agreed with the paramedic to try something different and then he administered some ketamine to try and stop the seizures, so that we could get him to A&E."

Later, Chris was taken to the hospital where he made a full recovery. Now he's filled with gratitude for the care he received.

Mr Webb said: "100 percent [Dr Monsell save my life]. I'm thankful for that man and that organisation to be doing that on their own behalf was absolutely amazing. I've never met anybody like them."

Alex Wilson Evans who is an Enhanced care doctor says he finds the work "immensely satisfying"

Chris was helped by a doctor from MEDSERVE Wales. They are a team of volunteer medics who give up their spare time to lend their expertise at the scene of emergencies.

When asked how satisfying do they find the work, enhanced care doctor Alex Wilson Evans said: "That ability to be with people at their time of need and to bring the skill set that might be the difference between life and death or serious injury really does make a difference."

Ian Bowler, chair of MEDSERVE Wales said: "We can offer more enhanced skill set, senior decision making, things that will make that extra bit of difference to give the patient a better outcome.

"Eventhough the charity's been running for 30 years, very few people know that we're out there. They just presume that we're part of the ambulance service. But no, everyone who's part of MEDSERVE is a volunteer." Back in Newport, Chris and Rondine want to shine a spotlight on those volunteers.Rondine said: "You know there are huge pressures across the field in health and social care.

"They're such an invaluable resource and we've got to make sure they get the funding they need to continue."

