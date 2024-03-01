A father and son have been sentenced for being in charge of a "dangerously out of control" dog which injured four people.

Ian Loftus, 59 and Thomas Matthew Skillen, 29, appeared in court after three of the four people attacked required hospital treatment, leaving them with "permanent scars."

A sentencing hearing at Mold Crown Court heard the incident happened at Palin’s Holiday Park on 15 September 2023 after the pair let the rottweiler cross named 'Kilo' jump on tables in a beer garden.

Asked to remove the dog from one of the tables at the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn, Conwy, Skillen responded by telling a female member of security staff: "My dog wants to give you a kiss."

Thomas Matthew Skillen was sentenced to a total of two and a half years. Credit: Media Wales

Skillen was also sentenced for affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after biting on the arm a security officer trying to restrain him as he attempted to re-enter the pub.

Meanwhile, Loftus had returned to the beer garden with the dog.

The dog bit a member of staff on the arm and then bit a customer, injuring his arm and bicep.

Kilo went on to attack and bite two other people after jumping out of the back window of the defendant's car. Both victims sustained puncture wounds and bruising.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Deanne McGinty from the CPS said: “This was a frightening incident for members of the public, including children, who were holidaying at the park and for the members of staff working at the public house. The victims have been left with permanent scars, a constant reminder of the incident. We hope the sentences passed today will bring some comfort to them”.

Loftus was given a 14-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and must do 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

Skillen, also known as Thomas Loftus, of Marine Road, Pensarn was sentenced to a total of two and a half years, while the fate of the dog will be decided at a future hearing.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…