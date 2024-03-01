Play Brightcove video

Credit: Welsh Government

The First Minister says "we could all benefit from being a bit more Welsh" in his St David's Day message.

He says this means doing the little things to help others just like St David did- "gwneud y pethau bychain".

This will be his last St Davids Day as First Minister, as he steps down from the role in March, after announcing his departure last year.

You can read the First Minister's St David's day message in full here:

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi hapus i chi.

Today, people across Wales and all over the world will be celebrating all things Cymru a Chymreictod – Wales and Welshness!

On our national day, we like to do as St David did – “gwneud y pethau bychain” – to do the little things to help improve the lives of others. This sense of taking care of, and doing well by others is enshrined in our national identity, just as much as our love of song and sport.

In these uncertain times, we could all benefit from being a bit more Welsh and doing the little things. We are rightly proud of our tolerant and progressive values, of our close-knit communities and a strong sense of social justice and fairness.

Wales is also home to global businesses, which provide a nurturing ground where innovators, creators and brilliant ideas can thrive.

Our rich history, vibrant culture and language is as unique as our epic mountains, dramatic coastlines and thriving cities.

On the international stage, Wales is an outward-facing nation, and St David’s Day is our day to show Wales to the rest of the world.

This will be my last St David’s Day message as First Minister, but we will continue our work to create a stronger, fairer and greener Wales, where no one is left behind.

A place where everyone is welcome.

A nd where our children can achieve their ambitions, without thinking that their future lies elsewhere.

These are aims rooted in the lessons taught by Dewi Sant.

Wherever you are celebrating St David’s Day this year, I encourage you to do a little something to brighten up someone’s day.

And so, for the last time as First Minister, Dydd Gwyl Dewi hapus to you all.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...