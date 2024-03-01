Renowned singer and comedian Max Boyce will perform in front of a sell-out Principality Stadium crowd before Wales take on France in the Six Nations in Cardiff next Sunday.

He will be singing a brand-new rendition of Hymns and Arias, which will include a verse written exclusively for the fixture.

The news was announced by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Boyce at the Principality Stadium on Friday.

Max Boyce has performed at the rugby numerous times before, including with Charlotte Church (left) and Katherine Jenkins. Credit: PA Images

Written by Boyce in the 1970s, the song has become synonymous with Welsh rugby and is regularly sung by crowds watching games.

It tells the tale of how Wales beat England at Twickenham and recounts an away day for working class fans, including the celebrations afterwards.

Hymns and Arias appeared on Boyce's debut album, 'Max Boyce In Session' in 1971, and was recorded again a few years later at Treorchy RFC’s clubhouse as part of 'Live at Treorchy' - an album of songs, poetry and comedy which sold millions of copies worldwide.

It often stirs memories of Wales' golden rugby era in the 1970s.

It's hoped it can inspire the current team, who are still battling for their first win of this year's Six Nations.

Wales are still without a win so far in this year's Six Nations. Credit: PA Images

They lost comprehensively against Ireland in Dublin, following narrow defeats to Scotland and England in the opening two rounds.

Wales have games against France and Italy to try to improve their position and avoid ending up with the wooden spoon for just the second time.

