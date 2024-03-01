A 13-year-old boy is in hospital with "life threatening injuries" after "a collision between a driver and a pedestrian" in Hirwaun.

The incident happened last night (February 29) at around 6:25pm after a car collided with a pedestrian on Brecon Road.

South Wales Police are appealing for more information from witnesses and say the investigation is continuing.

Three men, aged between 18 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the force said: "Police were called at 6:25pm last night following a road traffic collision between a driver and a pedestrian on Brecon Road in Hirwaun.

"A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with what are described as life threatening injuries. Three men aged between 18 and 19 have been arrested. An investigation is ongoing.

"A nyone with any information can contact the police quoting reference 2400069631".

