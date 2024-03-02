The first public war memorial devoted to servicemen for over a century has been dedicated in Ponthir this morning (2 March).

Nearly 100 people attended a ceremony that was held to mark the occasion, including villagers from the Ponthir and Llanfrechfa areas and representatives from the Royal British Legion and the Welsh Regiment.

The commission follows an initiative by Ponthir Community Council for the area to have a public focal point for commemoration.

Ponthir Community Council clerk Clare Danaher hailed it a 'great success'.

She said: "It's the first war memorial that's been dedicated in our area for over 100 years so that makes it really important.

"It's a communal focal point and it's a monument to those who sacrificed their lives for us."

An estimated 25% of the 70 local men who served in the first and second World Wars died, which is one of the highest mortality rates in Wales.

The new memorial will play a key role in remembrance according to Clare.

She added: "It will obviously be used for remembrance day in November and the school will maybe bring the pupils round to have a service and talk about the war and how important remembering our war dead is."

The new memorial is a 24-inch square block of dark grey polished granite set on a plinth in the Garden of Remembrance at Zion Chapel by E. J. Herbert of Newport who arranged the engraving.

It complements the Scroll of Honour inside the Chapel listing the names of 25 young men who died in two world wars.

On the wall nearby is a second list of the 70 men who served.

Those remembered will include Corporal David Denbury, SAS Parachute Regt holder of the Queen’s Gallantry Medal killed in the Gulf War 21 February 1991 aged 26 and Albert Leonard Durnford.

Royal Engineers killed in north Africa 24 March 1943 and buried in Sfax war cemetery in Tunisia will also feature.

