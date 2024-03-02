Hundreds of doctors and nurses from India are set to come to Wales as part of an agreement between the Welsh Government and the government in Kerala.

250 qualified healthcare professionals will come to work for NHS Wales as part of the 'Wales in India' deal, boosting the workforce as demand increases.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan signed an agreement with the Indian Government during a visit to Kerala on Friday, later meeting some of the soon-to-arrive medics and their families.

Ethical recruitment from abroad is part of the Welsh Government's plan to increase the workforce in the NHS.

Siji Salimkutty's nephew Sharoon (right) is following in his uncle's footsteps by coming to Wales as a nurse. Credit: Welsh Government

More than 400 internationally educated nurses were employed from overseas last year.

Employment from India into the health service has been going on for many years. Siji Salimkutty came to Wales as a nurse from Kerala in 2004 and has worked within NHS Wales ever since.

His nephew, Sharoon, will be one of the 250 medics arriving here over the next year, while his daughter is a medical student at Cardiff University.

Siji, who has long encouraged others to come to Wales, said: "I came to Wales seeking opportunity, but what I found was a home.

"For the past 20 years, working in NHS Wales has been an enriching journey filled with camaraderie, growth, and a deep sense of belonging.

"It's not just a job; it's a testament to the warmth and spirit of this remarkable place."

The Welsh Government said: "Alongside significant investment to increase the homegrown supply of nurses and other healthcare professionals, recruiting internationally helps to close the vacancy gap in the short and medium term."

Eluned Morgan said: “Despite record number of nurses and other healthcare professionals in NHS Wales, the demand for health care workers globally has significantly increased.

"International recruitment, alongside our investment and commitment to home grown healthcare staff, is one of the ways we can fill the workforce gaps and rely less on agency staff."

Ms Morgan added: "Kerala has a long history of training health care professionals and supporting them to come to Wales.

"I have seen first-hand the tremendous impact these dedicated nurses, doctors and other health care staff have had on our health care services and it was an honour to meet some of Wales’ future workforce as they prepare to come to Wales."

