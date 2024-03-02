Snow spells hit parts of Wales amid Met Office yellow warning

Play Brightcove video

Watch as snow hits Monmouth amid a yellow Met Office warning.

Video from Paul Walbyoff

Snow has hit parts of Wales this morning (2 March) amid a Met Office yellow warning.

The warning was in place from 6am until 10am when a "brief spell of snow [could] lead to tricky driving conditions in a few places", according to the weather agency.

Snowfall was pictured in Monmouth on social media.

Snowfall in Monmouth. Credit: Amanda Holland

The warning has a medium likelihood and low impact and, while it covers parts of the southwest and southeast of England and the West Midlands it only affects one part of Wales – Monmouthshire.

It is the second day snow has hit Wales with snow falling on higher ground in several parts of Wales on Friday 1 March.

What began as a dusting in the morning turned to heavier downfalls in the evening leaving the A4061 Blackmill Road was "impassable" in both directions due to snow from B4223 Pen-Twyn Road (Treorchy) to Pentre Beili Place (Lewistown), according to traffic monitoring service Inrix.

It added that vehicles were reportedly stranded.

In an update at 7.20am on Saturday morning Inrix said the road is still blocked by snow and vehicles remain stranded.

On Friday evening Inrix also said there was snow and ice on roads from Clydach (Clydach) to Ammanford (Betws) and, in an update at 7.13am on Saturday, it said this was still the case.

