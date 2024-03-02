Welsh blossom appearing weeks early in sign of ‘rapidly changing climate’

Unseasonably mild weather has prompted flowering trees and blossom to emerge in Wales four weeks earlier than usual, the National Trust has said.

Pockets of blooming trees and shrubs are already starting to emerge in Trust gardens across the South West and South East of England and Wales, the charity said, in a sign of the “rapidly changing climate”.

As long as there is no prolonged cold snap, the country could look forward to a drawn-out blossom season with “ripples” of blooms spreading across the nation, followed by a bumper fruit harvest, the trust said.

Bodnant Garden’s magnolia collection is blooming several weeks ahead of last year, and rhododendrons are flowering early.

Apricot trees are in flower at Dyffryn Gardens in the Vale of Glamorgan, and the head gardener Chris Flynn said: “Even the apple trees in our orchard are starting to bud up, which is exceptionally early.”

“On the plus side, this early emergence of blossom means there is plenty of food for our white-tailed bumblebees, of which we have seen quite a few flying around already, coaxed out of their hibernation by the promise of spring.

“We are very conscious however, that any late frosts could be disastrous by damaging the blooms they rely on for food – so we have actively been planting a wide variety of flowers, shrubs and trees to ensure all of our insects can rely on a rich succession of flowers coming into bloom, as we adapt our gardens to a changing climate.”

Andy Jasper, director of gardens and parklands at the National Trust said: “Some of the early flowering we’re witnessing in our gardens is absolutely spectacular – and certainly brings welcome cheer – but these blooms are also a very visual sign of how our seasons are shifting, and the consequences of a rapidly changing climate, especially over the last decade.”

He said this year’s weather patterns were a stark contrast to last year, which had the driest February in 30 years and repeated cold snaps into March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…