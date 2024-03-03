A man has been charged in connection with a serious road traffic collision which left a 13-year-old boy in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place on Thursday 29 February at around 6.25pm after a brown Ford Fiesta collided with a 13-year-old male pedestrian on Brecon Road, Hirwaun.

Harley Whiteman, 19, from Hirwaun, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 2 March, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He is remanded in custody for a further hearting at Merthyr Crown Court next month.

Police said two other men were arrested at the scene, but have since been released without charge.

Officers from the Serious Collison Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses or dash cam footage of the brown Ford Fiesta being driven around the Hirwaun area prior to the collision.

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, quoting 2400069631.

