A 13-year-old boy has died after he was involved in a collision with a car in the Hirwaun area of Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Emergency services were called to Brecon Road at around 6.25pm on Thursday 29 February, with the boy suffering life-threatening injuries.

The teenager, who has been named as Kaylan Hippsley, has since died in hospital, police said.

Harley Whiteman, 19, from Hirwaun, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 2 March charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

South Wales Police say he has been remanded in custody.

The force is continuing to investigate the collision which involved a brown Ford Fiesta.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses and any dash-cam footage.

