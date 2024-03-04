Senior doctors' strike ballot to close on Monday

A ballot of senior doctors in Wales over whether to strike closes on Monday.

Consultants and specialists are amongst those who have been balloted since mid January by the BMA Cymru Wales union on whether to take industrial action.

The move to ballot doctors came after the union rejected the Welsh Government's first and final pay offer to members of a 5% increase for the 2023-24 financial year.

According to the BMA, consultants and specialist doctors have experienced a pay cut of nearly a third since 2008.

Dr Stephen Kelly, chair of BMA Cymru Wales consultants committee, said whilst "no doctor wants to take industrial action" but "poor working conditions are driving senior doctors to retire early, reduce their hours or leave NHS Wales."

Talking about the people they are caring for, Dr Kelly added: "All the while patients get sicker, and outcomes get worse."

He said: "Investing in staff retention should be the Welsh Government’s number one priority when looking to improve NHS services."

Thousands of Welsh junior doctors staged a 72-hour walkout last month - their second of 2024 - as they also called for better pay.

Meanwhile, junior doctors in England held their own five day walkout from Saturday 24 February. It is their tenth round of industrial action since March 2023.

The future of General Practice (GPs) in Wales was question by GP leaders after contract negotiations between Welsh Government, NHS Wales and BMA Cymru failed to reach an agreement in October.

Ahead of the ballot closing at midday on Monday, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that BMA are balloting their consultant and specialist doctor members for industrial action.

“We understand the strength of feeling among doctors, and while we wish to address their pay restoration ambitions, the 5% increase for 2023-4 is at the limits of the finances available to us. It also reflects the agreement reached with the other health unions for this year.

“We will continue to press the UK Government to pass on the funding necessary for full and fair pay rises for public sector workers. Without that additional funding, we are not in a position to currently offer any more.

“We remain committed to working in social partnership with the British Medical Association and are available for further talks at any stage”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…