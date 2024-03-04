Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Carole Green spoke to Christine Powell, a miner's wife who organised strikes

Four decades ago women in Wales were on the front line of the longest and most bitter industrial disputes Britain has ever seen.

Carrying a banner and a box of memories, these small group of women made their way into the Welfare Hall in Onllwyn.

For many women, who hadn't had the opportunity to go to university, or work outside of the home, the strike was a turning point in their lives. They woke up to politics and new possibilities.

In March 1984, Christine Powell was a young physics teacher and newly married miner's wife.

As the strike got underway, the pay cheques stopped and the bills piled up, so women like Christine, across the South Wales coalfield began to organise.

A collection of Badges that reads 'Support the miners' Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Describing what organising a strike was like, Christine said: "So on a Wednesday it was organised chaos because there was food everywhere, in various vehicles ranging from a Mini Metro to a decommissioned ambulance.

"We used to ferry the food then to the various sub stations. There were nine of those, and then it was from those then that the miners picked up their food parcels. It was an alternative welfare state. We are talking about a situation where there was no money coming in. Absolutely zilch.. So you have to say that the food parcels were vital."

The hall in Onllwyn became the hub. There were fundraisers to put food on the table. The hall was a sorting house, a headquarters where women, with military precision, made up food parcels to feed 4,000 families across the Neath and Swansea Valleys every week.

Christine was already involved in local politics and became the treasurer of the Neath and District Miners Support Group.

Donations came in not just from across the UK, but from supporters around the world.

When Margaret Thatcher's government sought powers to seize the funds, Christine withdrew the donations from the bank and then hid the cash under her bed.

She says "the support groups were vital, a lifeline for striking families, fulfilling the role of an alternative Welfare State."

Play Brightcove video

Miner David Williams says "without the practical support of the women, the strikers would have been forced back to work within weeks."

David Williams was a miner in the Blaenant Colliery in Crynant. Looking through the box of badges brings back memories.

He said: "I think it is an understatement. I mean, the strike wouldn't have lasted two months without the support groups because the people would had been starved out.

"The women's efforts were brilliant. Without them, we would have been sunk long before we were, long before we were. They can organise, the women can organise. There's no two ways about it."

Play Brightcove video

Like hundreds of miners' wives, Ann Jones was not just fighting for her husband's job, but for her community and the future of the industry.

One of those women who organised the strike was Ann Jones who worked in a local sewing factory.

She said: "We started picketing. You know, we went all over the country when there was no need for pickets in Wales, but we went to a lot of pickets around the country. Some were alright. Some were very nasty. You know, picket lines weren't fun, but there was a lot of commitment.

"There was a lot of commitment from the women on them. Sometimes, there were a lot more women than men because the men would be taken off the picket lines and the women were replacing them."

It wasn't long before Ann was asked to speak at mass rallies to galvanise support. Her first public speaking event was in Swansea and she surprised herself at being able to do it.

"I think it brought in a lot for women who hadn't done anything before. They didn't think they could do anything. I didn't think I could do anything, I think it gave women pride in themselves. I think it brought more respect to women and made a huge difference." Ann explained.

Ann added: "There is still more to do to make sure working class women, all women, have more and equal opportunities. It's clear she is still a fierce campaigner and an activist at heart."

Four decades on and Onllwyn's pit and the coal fields across Wales are long gone.

But the friendships between the women, sparked through the hardships of the strike, still burn bright. That year, that epic struggle, will never be forgotten.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...