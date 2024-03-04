Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a toddler in Flintshire.

Two-year-old Ethan Ives died in Garden City in August 2021.

Michael Ives, 46, and Kerry Ives, 45, who are both from Garden City in Flintshire, have been charged with murder.

The pair have also been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, and causing the assault, ill-treatment, neglect or abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury, North Wales Police said.

They have both been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at crown court on Wednesday 6 March.

A third person, Shannon Kayleigh Ives, 27, from Mold, also faces charges. She has been bailed to appear in court on 4 April.

She has been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm and causing the assault, ill treatment, neglect or abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

