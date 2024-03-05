A driver who died when his car crashed through barriers and plunged into the water at Swansea Marina in August last year likely suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, an inquest has concluded.

Andrew Harding, 52, was pulled from the car by a scuba diving instructor who happened to be in the area but could not be saved by paramedics.

An inquest into Mr Harding's death heard he was on his way to pick up his mother for their weekly shopping trip at the time of the incident.

He sent her a text roughly ten minutes before the accident, at 9:50am, which read: "On the way, chuck."

Andrew Harding was going to pick his mother up at the time of the incident, the inquest heard. Credit: Media Wales

The inquest at Swansea's Guildhall was told the first of several emergency calls reporting a car had smashed through barriers and gone into the marina was made at 10.01am.

Given the urgency of the situation, a senior fire officer at the scene accepted an offer of help from certified search and rescue diver Andrew Williams, who was cleaning his boat at the time and happened to have his equipment in his van.

Eyewitnesses gave statements to police describing how they saw a black car drive across a pedestrianised area in front of the National Waterfront Museum at roughly 50mph to 60mph, the inquest heard. None of them reported any braking before the car went into the water.

The incident was also caught on CCTV cameras from a nearby hotel.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Mr Harding, who was a father of two, had made positive changes in his life in the last two years, including giving up smoking and eating a healthier diet, the coroner noted.

He had also volunteered at a community farm in recent years, allowing him to create a new circle of friends.

After leaving school, Mr Harding became a carpet fitter and had two children.

His family described a "turning point" in his life after he started volunteering at Swansea Community Farm in Cadle, where he was well regarded and made a new group of friends.

Mr Harding would watch his son Liam play rugby and traveled the country to attend Swansea City matches. The court heard he spent the evening before he died watching the club play.

However, the inquest heard in May 2023 Mr Harding told a friend he had been hospitalised following a seizure, but he had apparently not been to follow-up appointments.

Mr Harding was seen on CCTV driving past Morgan's Hotel at 10am on the morning of the accident, with "nothing concerning" appearing in the way he was driving.

Moments later the car crashed into the marina.

The inquest heard an examination of Mr Harding's car found no defects, other than damage caused by the impact of crashing into the barriers and water ingress. It was also found the last time he used his phone was to text his mother at 9.50am, with a reply received a minute later.

The court heard Andrew Harding had made positive changes in his life in the past two years. Credit: Media Wales

DC Davies said no handwritten notes were recovered during the investigation, and a post-mortem found no evidence of alcohol or of drugs which could be directly linked to his death.

However, the post-mortem examination found Mr Harding had severe heart disease, which was deemed a possible reason for the seizure he suffered.

The inquest heard the pathologist concluded a possible neurological seizure could not be ruled out.

The cause of Mr Harding's death was given as features consistent with drowning in the context of severe coronary atherosclerosis - a narrowing of one or more arteries.

Concluding the inquest, the coroner noted positive changes Mr Harding made to his life, the absence of recent drug or alcohol abuse, the lack of a note and the fact he texted his mother minutes earlier.

The coroner said it did not seem Mr Harding had intended to end his own life, and instead said it was likely the result of a medical episode rather than a deliberate act.

The acting senior coroner for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, Colin Phillips, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Following the inquest, Mr Harding's family said emergency services and Mr Williams – the scuba diver – should be commended for their actions in trying to save him.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…