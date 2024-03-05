Play Brightcove video

The video was posted by the Best One store on their social media.

A shopper was left dangling upside down after her coat got caught in a store's rising security shutters.

Anne Hughes, 71, was waiting outside the village shop when she was caught in an unfortunate mishap which left her dangling from a security shutter.

The incident occurred outside the Best One store in Tonteg, near Pontypridd.

Ms Hughes' coat became caught in the opening shutter, lifting her 7ft into the air and leaving her clutching to her shopping trolly in shock.

Shop worker Amir rushed to Anne's aid as she dangled 10ft in the air. Credit: Wales News

A Best One store employee rushed to her aid, bringing her safely to the ground, while another member of staff slowly lowered the shutter.

Speaking at her home near the shop, Ms Hughes said: “I was just stood there when my coat got caught and up I went. I thought flipping heck!

“People say it could happen to anyone, no, it could only happen to me! It’s just lucky I’ve got a good sense of humour."

She added: “I’ve been suffering falls for the past six months or so and the doctors up the hospital think it’s from low blood pressure - it was going up then!

"I was lucky my coat didn’t break because I really didn’t want to land on my face again.”

Footage of the incident was posted on the store's social media page with the caption reading: "Don’t hang about like Ann, come down to best one to get the best deals!!! The only thing going up in this shop is our staff, not the prices!!"

Local people praised Ms Hughes for remaining calm during the "absolutely terrifying" incident.

