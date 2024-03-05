Wales have found out who they will have to beat as they try to qualify for Women's Euros 2025.

Cymru will play Croatia, Ukraine and Kosovo in Group B4, as they look to reach their first ever major tournament.

Although details on fixtures are yet to be confirmed, the first two matches will be played between Wednesday 3 and Tuesday 9 April.

The groups were drawn at an event in the French city of Lyon on Tuesday.

Rhian Wilkinson will manage Wales for the first time next month as they kick off their Euro qualifying campaign. Credit: Football Association of Wales

As well as kicking off their qualification campaign, it will also be Rhian Wilkinson's first game in charge of the team, having been appointed to the role little more than a week ago.

Speaking to the media following the news, Wilkinson said her main aim in the job is to help the players "get over the final hurdle" of qualifying for a major tournament.

Wilkinson, who played for Canada 183 times but has deep connections with Wales, took over as head coach following Gemma Grainger's decision to resign with immediate effect in January.

Her mother, as well as members of her extended family, are Welsh and she spent part of her childhood here.

Grainger led Wales' women to the brink of World Cup qualification last year, before the team lost out in the play-off final.

The Women's Euros start on Wednesday 2 July 2025 in Switzerland.

