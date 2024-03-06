Body found in Cardiff Bay in search for missing woman

A body has been found in Cardiff Bay in the search for a missing woman, police have confirmed.

South Wales Police say officers were called to the barrage between Cardiff Bay and Penarth at 11.20am on Wednesday, 6 March.

A police statement said: "The body has not yet been formally identified, but the family of Zahooran Begum who is missing from Grangetown has been informed.

"HM Coroner has also been informed and enquiries are on-going."

Officers had been appealing for information after Zahooran Begum, 60, was last seen at 7.20pm on Saturday, 2 March.

