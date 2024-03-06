Boy who died after being hit by car in Hirwaun will be 'missed beyond measure'

The family of a 13-year-old boy killed after being hit by a car in Hirwaun have paid tribute to their "bright, intelligent boy".

Kaylan Hippsely died in hospital after a collision involving a Ford Fiesta in Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Thursday, 29 February.

In a tribute shared by South Wales Police, his family said: “Kaylan was such a cheeky chappie. He always had a twinkle in his eye and could get away with anything with his smile and quick wit.

“He was so handsome just like his dad.

“Kaylan was a talented rugby and football player. He loved online gaming.

“He was a bright, intelligent boy and a much-loved pupil in Aberdare Community School.

“He loved spending time with his family and had a great group of friends.

“We are devastated to lose Kaylan at such a young age, only 13 with his whole life ahead of him."

The collision happened just before 6.30pm on Thursday 29 February.

The family thanked those who helped Kaylan, saying: “We as a family want to thank everyone who helped at the scene from paramedics, members of public, Kaylan’s friends to the emergency services and police who did everything they could to save Kaylan. From the bottom of our hearts, we are grateful.

“Our thanks also go out to the local community of Hirwaun who have supported us from afar sending their prayers and support. We are very grateful.

“We want to especially thank the nurses and doctors at the paediatric critical care at the Heath Hospital for caring for Kaylan and supporting our family at such an awful time. We will be forever grateful for their support.

“Kaylan, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Until we meet again.”

Harley Whiteman, 19, from Hirwaun, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 2 March, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Merthyr Crown Court later this week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…