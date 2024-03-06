If there was any doubt this was one of the most political of budgets, Jeremy Hunt made it clear that as well as setting out spending plans, he was creating political dividing lines.

Tax cuts are designed to persuade doubtful voters it is worth sticking with the Conservatives in this year’s UK General Election, while moves such as scrapping non-dom status aim to make spending pledges difficult for the Labour Party.

It can be difficult to untangle what it all means for us here in Wales, particularly because many of the commitments spelled out by the Chancellor are in areas devolved to the Welsh Parliament and Welsh Government.

Here are the main headlines:

Tax cuts

The main personal tax cut - 2p off national insurance, which is paid by everyone in employment - will affect more than 1.2m people in Wales, according to the UK Government, which says it will add an extra £640 a year “back into the pocket of Welsh workers” combined with the 2p cut announced at last year’s Autumn Statement.

Large parts of the Chancellor's budget - on national insurance, for instance - remained as predicted in recent days. Credit: PA Images

But even with today’s announcement, overall taxes are still higher than they have been since records began 70 years ago, according to the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Freezing the planned increase in alcohol and fuel duty will be welcomed by drinkers, landlords and motorists but neither will lead to a reduction in prices - rather avoid further increases.

When it comes to overall spending on public services, the Chancellor said planned growth in day-to-day public spending will be kept at 1% in real terms but the Government will “spend it better” with a new “productivity plan.”

It had been thought he might cut spending to 0.75% so that change will be welcomed, but inflation and rising costs continue to eat into the value of funding for all public services.

Welsh Government funding

There’ll be an extra £170 million going to the Welsh Government as a result of announcements spelled out in this budget.

Conservatives will put pressure on Labour ministers in Cardiff to commit to spend on similar things and straight away Peter Fox, the Welsh Conservatives’ shadow finance minister said: “It’s now vital that the consequential funding from this budget is spent on fixing Wales’ public services, not diverted by the Welsh Government into Labour and Plaid Cymru’s pet projects.”

The Labour-led Welsh Government will receive an extra £170 million. Credit: PA Images

However, the Welsh Government does not have to follow suit. It also says inflation and UK Government spending squeezes have eaten into the Welsh budget by more than £1 billion, making £170 million a drop in the ocean.

It gets around £18 billion from a combination of UK Government funding and the taxes it raises here in Wales but it’s entirely up to ministers in Cardiff what they spend it on.

Wylfa

Mr Hunt also said the UK Government has reached agreement on a £160 million deal with Hitachi to purchase the Wylfa site on Anglesey.

That will be welcomed by campaigners for a new nuclear power station to be built on the site, but it’s only a step in a long journey. The site has been identified as a potential location for a new nuclear plant since 2008 and previous plans fell through.

The chancellor confirmed the UK Government will by the Wylfa site. Credit: ITV Wales

Following the government's purchase of the site, Labour's Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said: “A belated purchase is one thing but without a timeline and process for new nuclear at the site, it is more jam tomorrow from this tired government.

“We have lost five years since ministers watched the last project fall apart. That project would have been 50% completed by now, and we’d be seeing the benefits of thousands of construction jobs with 900 permanent jobs on the way.

“The fact is, this government’s dither and delay with Wylfa is just one more example of 14 year of Tory economic failure.”

Second homes

The Chancellor says he will scrap tax breaks which make it more profitable for second home owners to let out their properties to holiday makers rather than to long-term tenants to rent. Mr Hunt said he will abolish the furnished holiday lettings regime.

Under the Furnished Holiday Lets regime, there have been tax reliefs for furnishing holiday properties and reductions in capital gains tax on properties that are available for holiday letting for at least 210 days a year.

Tax breaks making it more profitable for second home owners to let out their properties to holiday makers than renters will be scrapped. Credit: ITV Wales

This change will affect second home owners here in Wales, adding to measures already in place here which mean they face higher bills as part of efforts by the Welsh Government, supported by Plaid Cymru, to prevent people living in popular coastal and countryside areas.

Holiday let owners now have to pay council tax instead of business rates unless they fill the property for 182 days instead of the previous 70 days. At the same time, councils here in Wales can charge up to 300% council tax for second or empty homes. Most local authorities are imposing the council tax premium.

Vaping

A one-off levy on the import and manufacture of vape products will, as well as raising hundreds of millions of pounds for the Treasury, be part of UK-wide attempts to crack down the growing use of vapes amongst children and young people.

It was announced last year vapes will be banned across the UK, to protect the increasing number of children using them. The Welsh Government is introducing the same ban as in the other nations of the UK. It is also supporting the UK Government plan to increase the legal age for smoking and vaping by a year every year until eventually both will be illegal.

As expected, there will be a levy on the import and manufacturing of vapes. Credit: PA Images

Theatr Clwyd

Other announcements directly affecting Wales include £1.6 million towards funding the renovation of Theatr Clwyd in Mold. This money passes through the Levelling Up Fund which enables the UK Government to direct funding to local projects in Wales without involving the Welsh Government. The total cost of renovating the theatre is thought to be around £50 million.

There’s similar funding to Rhyl which will receive £20 million from the Twins fund, £10 million for Venue Cymru in Llandudno and £5 million for culture projects in Newport.

Political response

The UK Government’s Welsh Secretary, David TC Davies said that “This is a hugely significant Budget for Wales which signals this government’s continued ambition to deliver for people across the country.

“The acquisition of Wylfa as a site for new nuclear development is fantastic news for Anglesey and the wider Welsh economy. It’s the next step on our path to an energy secure and net zero future, while also laying the foundations for a huge economic boost.

“Over 1.2 million working people in Wales will benefit from today’s announcement of a National Insurance cut and families will be better off as we raise the threshold for claiming Child Benefit.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies welcomed the budget. Credit: PA Images

Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies welcomed the budget as he said: “This is a budget that will get Wales moving.

“While Labour in Wales’ budget is characterised by cuts to key areas to fund pet projects, the UK Conservative budget is delivering on the people’s priorities.

“The choice in front of us is clear: stick with our plan, or go back to square one with Labour.”

