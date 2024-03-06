A Welsh politician has been found to have breached the Senedd members' code of conduct after acting inappropriately towards a woman on a work's night out.

A Senedd committee report has recommended the suspension of MS Rhys ab Owen who was elected as a Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales Central in 2021.

He was suspended from the party's Senedd group in November 2022 after a complaint about his behaviour was made. The 37-year-old has sat as an independent in the Welsh Parliament since.

The Senedd Standards Commissioner report, published today, focuses on a night out at the end of June 2021, just a month after Mr ab Owen had been elected to the Senedd.

The report found that Rhys ab Owen was accused of verbally abusing a woman and inappropriately touching her leg whilst in a taxi travelling from Cardiff Bay to the city centre.

Concerns were raised within Plaid Cymru the following day, but the matter was not brought to the attention of the Senedd’s Standards Commissioner until a year later.

The Standards Commissioner, who is independent, has recommended that Rhys ab Owen is excluded from the Senedd for 42 calendar days, saying "the Senedd must be a safe and inclusive workplace, where everybody is treated equally."

That suspension would be without pay and the longest ever handed down in the Senedd's history.

Mr ab Owen has admitted being drunk, but has denied inappropriate behaviour.

A complaint was brought against Rhys ab Owen in June 2021. Credit: Senedd TV

Responding to the report, Rhys ab Owen posted a statement on X which said:

"I would like to apologise to those who were affected by my behaviour on the evening in question, which was not up to the standard the public expects of a member of the Senedd. And for that, I apologise unreservedly.

"Whatever challenge I might have with the particulars of the complaint, or how it was subsequently investigated is a separate matter, on which I am considering my next steps. I remain fully committed to the Senedd and to my work there on behalf of my constituents.

"I would like to thank my wife and family for the love and support which kept me going throughout this difficult and drawn out process. I have made changes to my lifestyle that are helping me become a better person and representative.

"I will not be making any further comments at this time and I ask that the privacy of y family and everyone else involved is respected."

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson has said the party is taking 'swift and appropriate action in response' to the report which reveals 'shortcomings' in the party's processes.

"In light of the conclusions of the report, Rhys ab Owen MS’s membership of the party has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal process that will commence immediately.

"The report follows a lengthy investigation and comes to a series of conclusions regarding the behaviour of the Member.

"It also references shortcomings in the party’s processes which pre-dates ‘Prosiect Pawb’ – a wholesale review of Plaid Cymru’s practices and culture. Decisive action has been taken to implement the recommendations and strengthen the party’s governance."

Senedd members are expected to discuss the report in next Wednesday's plenary session.