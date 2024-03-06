Trial date set for grandparents charged with murder of toddler

The grandparents of a two-year-old boy from Flintshire will go on trial in November charged with his murder.

A trial date was set today for Michael Ives, 46, and Kerry Ives, 45, of Garden City, Deeside appeared via video link from HMP Berwyn and HMP Styal prison at Mold Crown Court.

Ethan Ives Griffiths from Garden City died in August 2021.

The charges against the couple are: the murder of a victim one year of age or older; causing the assault, ill treatment or abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering/injury; and, causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm.

No formal plea was entered today.

They were both remanded in custody pending a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 17.

A third person, Shannon Kayleigh Ives, 27, of Mold has also been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm; and, causing the assault, ill treatment or abandonment of a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

She has been bailed and will appear in court in April.