Wales at Six: Miners' Strike Special

Forty years ago, miners downed tools and went on strike for a year.A short time later, the industry would practically be gone and Welsh communities altered forever.

This special Wales at Six programme looks at how the events of 1984-85 continue to shape Wales' economy, people, politics and communities.

Andrea Byrne presents live from the Rhondda Heritage Park.

