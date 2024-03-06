Wales rugby international Mason Grady has been fined for speeding at 115mph on the M4.

Grady, 21, was caught travelling 45mph over the speed limit in a Volkswagen Passat while in a 70mph zone between junction 35 and junction 34 in Bridgend on October 19, 2023.

The Welsh centre, who is part of Wales' current Six Nations squad, pleaded guilty to the offence at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 4.

The Cardiff Rugby star, from Rhoose, was fined £915 and must also pay a £366 surcharge and £110 in costs. He was ordered to pay the £1,391 total by the end of March.

The 21-year-old picked up a yellow card playing against England at this years' Six Nations. Credit: PA Images

The offence happened days after he returned to Wales from the Rugby World Cup in France, where Wales were knocked out following a quarter-final defeat to Argentina on October 14.

Grady has appeared in each of Wales Six Nations' matches so far this campaign, and has been named on the bench to face France in Cardiff on Sunday, 10 March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…