Wales has made four changes to their side to face France this weekend.

Completely new centres Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin come into the starting side, with George North and Nick Tompkins both missing out.

It is understood that neither player is injured and in a Welsh Rugby Union press release, head coach Warren Gatland said that 'some players deserve an opportunity'.

Elsewhere captain Dafydd Jenkins has been moved to blindside flanker, a position that he has never played, with Will Rowlands coming in to partner Adam Beard at lock.

Captain Dafydd Jenkins has been moved from the second row to blindside flanker Credit: PA images

In the final change, Ryan Elias returns at hooker, replacing Elliot Dee who will make his 50th appearance for his country from the bench.

Gatland said: “It’ll be a tough, physical challenge from France on Sunday particularly up front. We know they will start hard and it’s about us staying in the fight, having good line speed defensively and keeping our discipline. We’re looking for an 80 minute performance."

Wales lost their third match of the Six Nations against Ireland. Credit: PA images

Wales: Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, Joe Roberts, Owen Watkin, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Keiron Assiratti; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Dafydd Jenkins (C), Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Reps: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Gareth Davies, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady.