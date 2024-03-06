Theatr Clwyd in Mold will be given investment through the UK Government's Levelling Up funding, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in the Budget on Wednesday, his last before the general election.

Mr Hunt pledged £1.6 million from the government in Westminster to help with the renovation of the theatre.

Work has been underway on the site since January 2023 with the renovation set to be completed next year.

An artists impression of how the theatre will look following its renovation. Credit: Haworth Tompkins

As the building became older it faced issues with a burst water pipe flooding the dressing rooms and then snow falling through one of the ceilings.

The theatre was also used as a blood bank during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With events now back whilst the renovation is underway, Theatr Clwyd is Wales’ largest producing theatre - a theatre which creates its own shows.

It is set to stage numerous plays in the coming months, including various adaptations of Shakespeare, as well as more contemporary shows and comedy gigs.

Renovation work at Theatr Clwyd has been ongoing since January 2023. Credit: ITV Wales

Welcoming the Chancellor's announcement, Conservative Vale of Clwyd MP Dr James Davies said: "This is absolutely fantastic news for Theatr Clwyd and everyone who uses it. The theatre is a very well known and successful facility in Mold."

He added: "Those at the theatre have worked incredibly hard over recent years to secure £47 million towards the costs of the redevelopment, so I am absolutely thrilled that they are now set to receive the required £1.6 million from the UK Government."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

A spokesperson from the theatre in Mold said: "Theatr Clwyd is grateful for the £1.6 million from the UK Government for our major building redevelopment. Alongside the key investment from Welsh Government, Arts Council Wales and Flintshire County Council, and our significant private fundraising from both Trusts & Foundations and individual philanthropy, this investment is a significant closing step in completing this vital project.

"The redevelopment will ensure that Theatr Clwyd is a green, sustainable, world-class home for our communities, theatre-makers and future generations in north Wales and the north west of England – it will deliver increased economic and social value and maintain our crucial role in the cultural sector both in Wales and across the UK."

The Welsh Government has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...