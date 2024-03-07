Pembrokeshire County Council have voted to increase council tax by 12.5% for the forthcoming financial year, adding £167.44 on to the average annual household bill.

It comes after a last-minute change to plans as the rate was set to rise even more, with three options on the table prior to March 7 being an increase of 16.31%, 18.94% or even 20.98%.

Pembrokeshire is currently facing a projected funding gap of £31.9m, partly due to a lower-than-expected Provisional Local Government Settlement.

It was originally recommended the council tax rate in Pembrokeshire increased by 16.3% at its full council meeting on Wednesday 7 March.

The 16.3% rate would have seen the basic council tax level rise by £219.02 for the average Band D property, taking it to £1,561.98.

Pembrokeshire faces a projected funding gap of £31.9m. That figure has increased from £27.1m in December, and £28.4m in January, when it was described as "by far the highest funding gap in our history," by Cabinet Member for Corporate Finance Cllr Alec Cormack.

Deputy leader Cllr Paul Miller called for a change to the budget at Wednesday's meeting, proposing a 12.5% increase instead.

He said that would see a weekly council tax increase for the average property of £3.22, or £167.86 a year. The amendment was backed by 30 votes to 26, with one abstention.

The final council tax bill for residents would be higher than this as town and community council precepts and the police precept would be added; with second home-owners and empty property owners facing even higher bills as both have a premium rate.

The premium rate on second homes for the next financial year is 200%, effectively a treble rate, with a more complicated approach on empty properties that increases the longer they remain empty.

The 12.5% rise comes on top of previous increases of 12.5%, 9.92%, 5%, 3.75%, 5% and 7.5%.

