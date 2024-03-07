Emergency services were on the scene and a road was closed off in Cardiff following a fire on Wednesday night.

Part of St Mary Street was closed off in both directions, with multiple crews called to the incident.

Photos from the scene showed a number of fire service and police vehicles in attendance. There was also a cordon in place near the Brewery Quarter, which was taken down just before 8:45pm.

The area around St Mary Street was cordoned off Credit: Media Wales

Businesses on the street reported hearing a loud bang, seeing smoke and losing power. Buses were also temporarily diverted while roads were closed.

Henry Marcenaro, the Assistant General Manager at Eat The Bird, a restaurant on St Mary Street, said they heard a "massive bang" and that "the whole street went out"."There was a fire. No flames but smoke halfway down the street," they added.

"There were at least five fire engines. Our power went straight out after a massive bang. I jumped out of my skin. We're back on full power now. It lasted about an hour."

Emergency services attended the scene Credit: Media Wales

A statement from South Wales Fire and Rescue said: "At approximately 7.06pm on Wednesday, 6 March 2024, South Wales Fire and rescue Service were called to Mary Street, Cardiff to extinguish a commercial fire.

"Multiple crews from SWFRS attended the scene. Stop message received at 9.24pm."

